The NCAA announced Wednesday it is replacing the RPI with the more predictive “NCAA Evaluation Tool” as a ranking system to help determine NCAA Tournament selections.
The “NET” metric will incorporate strength of schedule, game location, offensive and defensive efficiency, and scoring margin (with a cap of 10 points, so there is no incentive to run up scores.) The date of a game will not be considered in the NET rating so that a late-season game counts the same as an early season game, which is consistent with the NCAA selection committee's current view.
The RPI, which relied on results and schedule strength, had been deemphasized in recent years as a factor in determining NCAA Tournament selections but was still incorporated in the "quadrant" ranking system that was introduced last season.
Now the NET rating of an opponent and a game's location will determine which quadrant any particular game falls into, with the toughest being Quadrant 1 games (1-30 NET teams played at home, 1-50 teams on neutral sites and 1-75 teams played away from home).
"What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the men’s basketball committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”