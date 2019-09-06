After he scored a touchdown late in the third quarter of the season opener at Hawaii, Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill III high-fived a few UA fans who had made the trek to Aloha Stadium.
What seemed like a positive act of fan engagement turned out to be a penalty.
Berryhill was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ensuring kickoff was pushed back 15 yards, enabling the Rainbow Warriors to start their next possession at the UH 32-yard line.
“To be honest, I didn’t know that was a penalty,” Berryhill said this week. “But I’ll know not to do it again.”
The NCAA takes what it perceives as sportsmanship with the utmost seriousness, adding this mission statement to the rulebook 10 years ago:
“After reviewing a number of plays involving unsportsmanlike conduct, the committee is firm in its support of the unsportsmanlike-conduct rules as they currently are written and officiated. Many of these fouls deal with players who inappropriately draw attention to themselves in a premeditated, excessive or prolonged manner. Players should be taught the discipline that reinforces football as a team game.”
There are 65 references to “unsportsmanlike conduct” in the 200-plus-page rulebook. If a coach or player commits two such fouls in a game, they are disqualified.
Here are some other “specifically prohibited acts” that can draw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct:
- Pointing the finger(s), hand(s), arm(s) or ball at an opponent, or imitating the slashing of the throat.
- Taunting, baiting or ridiculing an opponent verbally.
- Inciting an opponent or spectators in any other way, such as simulating the firing of a weapon or placing a hand by the ear to request recognition.
- Any delayed, excessive, prolonged or choreographed act by which a player (or players) attempts to focus attention upon himself (or themselves).
- An unopposed ball carrier obviously altering stride as he approaches the opponent’s goal line or diving into the end zone.
- A player removing his helmet after the ball is dead and before he is in the team area.
- Punching one’s own chest or crossing one’s arms in front of the chest while standing over a prone player.
- Going into the stands to interact with spectators or bowing at the waist after a good play.
- Dead-ball contact fouls such as pushing, shoving, striking, etc., that occur clearly after the ball is dead and that are not part of the game action.
- After the ball is dead, using forcible contact to push or pull an opponent off the pile.
- After a score or any other play … kicking, throwing, spinning or carrying (including off of the field) the ball any distance that requires an official to retrieve it.
- Spiking the ball to the ground.
- Throwing the ball high into the air.