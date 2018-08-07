The NCAA is expected to consider a proposal Wednesday that could effectively eliminate the final two weeks of travel-ball tournaments in July.
Under the proposal, coaches might still be allowed to watch the Nike-sponsored Peach Jam and other events during the first weekend of July but would not be allowed to watch any travel-ball events the rest of the month.
Instead, camps to be organized by the NCAA and USA Basketball are being proposed as replacements for the other two weeks. Travel-ball tournament organizers have said they might still run their events anyway, while streaming games for coaches to view, and some have threatened class-action lawsuits.
The proposals stem from recommendations made by the commission for college basketball that was established in the wake of the federal investigation into the game that became public last September.