In this photo taken Aug. 7, 2019, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost throws a pass during NCAA college football preseason practice in Lincoln, Neb. Frost's first Nebraska team started 0-6 and finished 4-8, the same record as in 2017 under Mike Riley. Wins in four of the last six, though, left an entirely different perception of the program and where it appears to be heading.

2018 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten

Coach: Scott Frost (second year)

Sked or alive? The Cornhuskers’ schedule is extremely user-friendly. Nebraska doesn’t face Michigan, Michigan State or Penn State during the regular season. The Huskers get Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa at home. And their league road games are all winnable: Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Maryland.

Why they’re here: No team in our Top 25 had a worse record last season. But it’s highly unlikely that Nebraska again will go 1-5 in games decided by five or fewer points. Also, if you believe in Frost, you believe in the Huskers. He quickly turned around UCF by developing McKenzie Milton into a star and has another QB with big-time upside in sophomore Adrian Martinez.