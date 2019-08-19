2018 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten
Coach: Scott Frost (second year)
Sked or alive? The Cornhuskers’ schedule is extremely user-friendly. Nebraska doesn’t face Michigan, Michigan State or Penn State during the regular season. The Huskers get Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa at home. And their league road games are all winnable: Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Maryland.
Why they’re here: No team in our Top 25 had a worse record last season. But it’s highly unlikely that Nebraska again will go 1-5 in games decided by five or fewer points. Also, if you believe in Frost, you believe in the Huskers. He quickly turned around UCF by developing McKenzie Milton into a star and has another QB with big-time upside in sophomore Adrian Martinez.