The new NCAA Division I 3-point line will be 22 feet 1¾ inches. That’s up 16¾ inches over measurements of the last 10 seasons, and a bit more than 28 inches from the days Steve Kerr shot an unthinkable 57.3% from 3-point distance in Arizona’s 1987-88 Final Four season. Initially, I suspect the change will help Sean Miller’s steadfast “pack-line” defense because shooting percentages are sure to drop. There are so few elite distance shooters in college basketball that expanding the 3-point line will not force a “pack-line” coach like Miller to change strategy, lengthen his defense and become more vulnerable near the basket. It might take a few years for college basketball shooters to improve enough from 22-1¾ to open up the game, as the rule is intended.