The Arizona Interscholastic Association last week passed legislation to help close loopholes for what is becoming chronic transferring problems. Sabino High School has twice been sanctioned for what the AIA determined were prior-contact recruiting issues in the last year. Bylaw No. 15.2 – known as the “Recruiting Rule’’ – now clearly prohibits transferring student-athletes from having any prior contact with club sports and the coaches, sponsors, coordinators, owners, administrators and those connected to teams to which the athlete is transferring. It will make those found guilty ineligible for a full year. It’s a good start, one that will hopefully prevent the Scottsdale Saguaros and Phoenix Shadow Mountains from dominating football and basketball.