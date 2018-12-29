Travelers walk through the concourse at the Tucson International Airport on August 21, 2018.

Tucson International Airport continued to recover nonstop flights it lost in the wake of the Great Recession, and in 2018 it welcomed two new “ultra-low-cost” airlines.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air started twice weekly nonstops to Provo, Utah, and Bellingham, Washington, in November, when Denver-based Frontier Airlines launched nonstops to the Mile High City.

Florida-based Via Air also started a nonstop route between Tucson and Austin, Texas, in January.

The airport also completed a multiyear, $30 million terminal improvement project. And in early December, the Tucson Airport Authority won final federal approval for the biggest construction project in TIA’s history, a $218 million runway-safety project that will include a new parallel main runway and redesign of taxiways.