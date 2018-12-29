Tucson International Airport continued to recover nonstop flights it lost in the wake of the Great Recession, and in 2018 it welcomed two new “ultra-low-cost” airlines.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air started twice weekly nonstops to Provo, Utah, and Bellingham, Washington, in November, when Denver-based Frontier Airlines launched nonstops to the Mile High City.
Florida-based Via Air also started a nonstop route between Tucson and Austin, Texas, in January.
The airport also completed a multiyear, $30 million terminal improvement project. And in early December, the Tucson Airport Authority won final federal approval for the biggest construction project in TIA’s history, a $218 million runway-safety project that will include a new parallel main runway and redesign of taxiways.