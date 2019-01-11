History: The site has failed eight of 16 health inspections since 2016. Most recently, it was placed on probation Dec. 11 after a diner filed a health department complaint about falling ill after eating seaweed salad with an "acidy mold" taste.
What the inspector saw: Salmon used for sushi was not cold-treated to destroy parasites; cook picked up a utensil from floor then kept cooking without washing hands or changing gloves; seafood thawing in stagnant water; fly traps hanging over food preparation area; floors throughout facility had "food residue and grease build-up;" clean utensils stored in dirty bins; dishes stored as clean had grease residue; hand-washing sink blocked and inaccessible.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Dec. 21.
Comments: Declined to comment.