Year: 2004
How it read: Star reporter Charles Durrenberger wrote that the 42-year-old Stoops brought on-field toughness and a dedication to defense, two things that Arizona lacked under John Mackovic. Stoops came to Arizona from Oklahoma, where he served as defensive coordinator under his brother Bob. Another brother, Mark, came along with Mike and was named the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator.
Durrenberger wrote:
The Stoops brothers have all of those characteristics and make no apologies for an in-your-face style that gets the most of out of their troops. “SportsCenter” could fill a 30-minute sportscast on Mike’s sideline rants. But where are the cameras when his compassionate side comforts a player with arm around the neck or a pat on the back? …
So should Wildcat fans a toned-down Mike Stoops as head coach?
”I just think people get the wrong idea,” Mike said. “Sure, I’m intense during games, but during the week we pretty much converse on a daily basis with these players coming through the office … I am demanding in certain aspects.”
How Arizona fared: The Wildcats went 3-8 in Stoops’ first year, but the season was salvaged somewhat with a 34-27 upset victory over Arizona State in Week 11. The Wildcats went two months and two days between their first victory — a season-opening win over NAU — and their second, an upset of Washington in Seattle.
Postscript: Stoops promised to win right away. It took much, much longer. Stoops didn’t post his first winning season until 2008, when the Wildcats snapped a 10-year postseason drought and beat BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl. Arizona followed with appearances in the Holiday and Alamo bowls, but lost both games badly. The coach didn’t last much beyond the Holiday Bowl pasting by Nebraska; athletic director Greg Byrne fired him midway through the 2011 season, citing — among other things — the need for a calmer presence on the sideline.
Stoops went 41-50 as Arizona’s head coach. He’s now back at Oklahoma, where he serves as defensive coordinator. Bob Stoops retired as the Sooners’ head coach a year ago.