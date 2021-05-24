New law allows to-go drinks: how it works and what it means

“Where the convenience comes in, is say, ‘Hey, I don't feel like cooking tonight.’ So, I want to run by and get some food to-go. But I don't want to make two trips for alcohol. So ultimately, I’m willing to pay a premium, to get some alcohol to-go at a restaurant,” Bogert said.

On top of the convince of picking up drinks to go, customers can also have those drinks delivered via third-party vendors. Think UberEats or DoorDash.

Bogert walked through how potential third-party vendors will take on the responsibility of confirming that the person who made the purchase is in fact the recipient and is of legal age to consume alcohol.

“When you go to a bar and ask for a drink they’re going to ID you,” Bogert said. “We’re moving that process from the point of sale to the point of delivery.”

Helping a hurting industry

Another advocate behind the lobbying effort to pass HB 2337 was the Tucson Metro Chamber.

In a press release highlighting the efforts of various restaurant owners in the area, Metro Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith drove home how devastating the last year was on the hospitality industry, but also how integral it is in community revival.