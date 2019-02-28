Arizona's Brandon Randolph charges up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

The Brandons each showed off a new look Thursday.

Brandon Williams teased his Twitter followers earlier in the day by Tweeting “ArmSleeveBWill,” and showed up wearing a red sleeve over his left arm. (UA officials said it was not related to an injury.)

Brandon Randolph, meanwhile, showed up with short braided hair.

And the Wildcats, as a team, wore their copper-on-red “State Pride” uniforms for the first time since they beat UConn 76-72 on Dec. 2 in Hartford, Connecticut.