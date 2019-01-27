When Matt Johnson last week accepted an offer to become the head football coach at Mountain View High School, he became the second man in Tucson history to be the head coach at four schools. Johnson earlier coached at Rincon/University, Catalina Foothills and Ironwood Ridge, where his Nighthawks won the 2012 state championship. He joins Jeff Scurran, who coached at Canyon del Oro, Sabino, Santa Rita and Catalina Foothills. Pat Nugent (Flowing Wells, Cienega and CDO) and Will Kreamer (Santa Rita, Sahuaro and Tucson High) have been head coaches at three Tucson high schools. I don’t think it’ll take Johnson long to reestablish Mountain View as a state title contender reminiscent of the days of Hall of Fame coach Wayne Jones.