New nonprofit to find forever homes for dogs and cats

There’s a new superhero in town for cats and dogs in need of forever homes: Rescue Me Tucson (rescuemetucson.org).
Since the all-volunteer nonprofit opened its collaborative-based pet adoption center, Rescue Me Marana, at Suite 902 in the Tucson Premium Outlets last fall, it has facilitated adoptions for 96 dogs and 49 cats.
The unique facility features eight cat condos and five dog kennels that allow for boarding of animals from participating shelters and rescues including Pima Animal Control Center (PACC), Pima Paws for Life, and Valley Humane from Casa Grande. Animals and prospective families can become acquainted in a relaxed, friendly, safe environment; the mall location also offers high foot-traffic to increase exposure to potential adopters for animals from lower resource areas.
“We have three main goals: We want to help our shelter and rescue friends to get animals adopted; we want to provide assistance to our friends at the San Carlos Apache Reservation to help rural animals with their needs and get them into shelters or the rescue system; and we want to advocate for adoptions and promote education on puppy mills to the public. That is our synergy,” said Nancy Young Wright, president of the board of directors for Rescue Me Tucson.
Wright said that Rescue Me Marana has been warmly received and is filling an adoption gap in the Marana community and the northwest region; the average adoption time for an animal — all of whom are neutered or spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped — is three days.
She believes the small, mall-based facility is beneficial to animals and adopters alike, particularly since most area shelters are dealing with continued overcrowding and pandemic-related issues such as animals displaced due to owners passing away or being forced to give up their animals because of housing transitions.
“We walk the animals five times a day and work on basic commands and leash training and have seen a real improvement in some dogs that were really fearful when they arrived. It is quieter and they get more attention, so they are more adoptable. Here we also helped a lot of senior adopters who find it challenging to navigate a big shelter,” said Wright, whose passion for animal welfare began when she was growing up in rural New Mexico.
“I am drawn to help in the rural areas where they don’t have as many rescue groups and there is a lot less money. There are lots of fantastic people trying to help animals in these areas, but not a lot of resources,” she said.
Rick Morrissey is one of 65 volunteers aiding in the efforts at Rescue Me Marana, which is constantly in need of volunteers as well as cash and in-kind donations of dog and cat food, blankets, towels, leashes and collars.
Morrissey, who is retired from a career in the hospitality industry, said that it is extremely rewarding to volunteer with an organization that making a difference in this little corner of the world.
“It serves as my purpose in this point in life. . . you just fall in love with the rescue dogs that were found as strays or that people were forced to give up. You really feel for what they are going through and to be able to see the expression in their eyes when they are adopted and find their forever homes — they are just so grateful,” said Morrissey.
The Rescue Me Marana Pet Adoption Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information or to make an online donation, visit rescuemetucson.org.
