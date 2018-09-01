If you attended the game on Saturday night, you might’ve noticed a new public-address announcer at Arizona Stadium. Jeff Dean is taking over for Jimmy Zasa this season; Dean, a Phoenix resident, is also the voice of McKale Center. The UA also debuted a new in-game host: Sarah Kezele is a UA graduate who has previously worked for the Pac-12 Networks, West Coast Conference, Arizona Republic and Campus Insiders.
“Every time I step into the stadium, I still feel the same way — so getting to contribute to the experience and make it feel even more exciting for those in the stands is such an honor,” said Kezele, who was a journalism major at the UA. “It’s amazing to have loved this school and this program for so long, and now to have them ask me to help represent them, that is just the best feeling.”