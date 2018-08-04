New Pima College softball coach Bekah Quiroz scored a major coup in her first few weeks on the job: She hired 1992 Olympian Carla Garrett as the Aztecs’ strength and conditioning coach for softball. Most recently, Garrett, who won the 1989 NCAA shot put and discus championships at Arizona, has been the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of New Mexico. Garrett filled a similar role at Arizona from 1994-2002. Among other things, Garrett worked for Mike Candrea, training the 2004 Olympic gold medal softball team, and for Dennis Bene and Salpointe Catholic High School’s football team.