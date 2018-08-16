A new poll in the three-way GOP Senate race has Congresswoman Martha McSally in the lead, but the news itself might be overshadowed by an error in the press release.
The new poll from OH Predictive Insights shows McSally has a 12 point lead over former state Senator Kelli Ward, but the first sentence said McSally "now holds a wide advantage in the Arizona Republican primary race to replace U.S. Senator John McCain."
McSally, Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio are in a heated race to be the GOP nominee in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake.
The Phoenix-based pollster apologized on Thursday for the slip-up in the first sentence of their original press release.
"That is not correct. We apologize for the oversight," OH Predictive Insights wrote in a subsequent press release sent to news outlets.
More on the poll can be found here.