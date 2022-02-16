New restaurant Cruda just opened downtown

Danny Cordova has eaten eight different kinds of oysters in the past few weeks, and he’s on track to try more by the end of this one. Such are the sacrifices made by the entrepreneur behind Cruda Mariscos & Oyster Bar, the newest in a slew of opulent, Mexican-influenced restaurants across Tucson. “I haven’t tried enough to tell you which is my favorite yet,” he said. “I only want to recommend the best to my customers.”

The concept for Cruda emerged when Cordova wanted to fill the lease left empty when his first downtown venture, La Chingada, moved into the former location of the now-closed restaurant Cafe Poca Cosa. “I know [Chingada had] a good spot,” he said. “So I did some searching to see what downtown needs.”

“Tucson was an oyster town back in the day,” Cordova said. “There are still a couple spots with some options for oysters, but [it’s limited]. We don’t want to overwhelm ourselves, but we want to present our customers with three to four kinds of oysters on a weekly basis.”

While every restaurant demands logistical prowess, oyster bars require an additional feat: Chefs have 14 days from harvest to receive and sell the mollusk, which is kept cold and alive until the second it is cut from its shell and eaten.