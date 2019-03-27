Completion of the Diocesan Pastoral Center at St. Augustine Cathedral is approaching as employees prepare to move in and finishing touches are underway.
Final work on the conference and education center will continue until the building’s public grand opening on April 28. The new offices are directly next door to St. Augustine Cathedral.
The four-story building, 192 S. Stone Ave., has been under construction for three years. The former Pastoral Center office building, at 111 S. Church Ave., was sold to build an apartment complex for seniors.
The building is the last of five buildings around St. Augustine Cathedral that have been restored or constructed as part of a project known as Cathedral Square.
Other restored buildings include the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Cathedral Rectory, the Marist College building and Our Lady’s Chapel.
The diocesan offices will open Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m.