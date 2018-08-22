Year: 2001
How it read: Star reporter Edward de la Fuente wrote that the 57-year-old John Mackovic was an old-school coach ready to bring new-fangled ideas — notably, a downfield passing attack — to a program whose offenses struggled in the final years of Dick Tomey’s tenure. Mackovic came to the UA following a stint as an ESPN analyst; before that, he coached at both Illinois and Texas. Mackovic also spent time coaching under the Dallas Cowboys’ Tom Landry, who inspired the coach’s trademark look.
De la Fuente wrote:
As Landry did, Mackovic is considering wearing a tie on the sidelines during games, just as he did many times during his coaching stints at Texas and, before that, Illinois. … Keith Jackson, the venerable college football broadcaster for ABC and a close friend of Mackovic, believes he will. The tie is indicative of the professional manner in which Mackovic likes things to be done.
”Don’t be misled by his easy-going demeanor,” Jackson says. “He’s a tough guy.”
How Arizona fared: Quarterback Jason Johnson threw for 2,347 yards and 19 touchdowns, but the 2001 Wildcats struggled to a 5-6 record — the same mark that got Tomey fired a year earlier. The season’s highlight came in Week 11, when the Wildcats traveled to Tempe and beat rival Arizona State 34-21.
Postscript: Johnson starred again the following season, throwing for 3,327 yards and 16 touchdowns, the but the Wildcats went just 4-8. Mackovic’s tough-guy demeanor led to a near-player revolt in 2002, though the coach was allowed to keep his job following a tearful public apology. The goodwill didn’t last: Mackovic was fired midway through the 2003 season. Mackovic finished his UA career with a 10-18 overall record and a 3-14 conference mark.
As for the tie? Mackovic wore one in his first game as the Wildcats’ head coach, a 23-10 win over San Diego State in 2001.