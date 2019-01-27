Pima College’s 2017 NJCAA first-team All-American point guard Syd Stallworth, a Palo Verde High School grad, is playing an important role in her final year of college basketball. She has started 14 games for Alaska-Anchorage, which is 16-1 and ranked No. 10 in NCAA Division II women’s basketball, averaging nine points and four assists per game. Stallworth reminds me a lot of Arizona sophomore Aari McDonald, who leads the Pac-12 in women’s basketball scoring this season, two full-speed-ahead, take-no-prisoners point guards.