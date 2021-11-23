When Gabriel Munoz moved to Nogales from Texas earlier this year for his fiancée's job, he didn't have to wait or wonder what he'd do for work.
"I did hear that there was a big growth in counseling needs, not just in Nogales but across the state," Munoz said.
He thought it was a happy coincidence that an appealing job in a field he felt strongly about was ready and waiting for his arrival. But given the nationwide focus on mental health amidst the pandemic — especially the wellness of children and teens — Munoz says that in a way, it was also no surprise.
Munoz is one of three new school counselors who serve Nogales Unified School District's six elementary schools. The counselors meet with students from every class at each of their two schools weekly, in groups and one-on-one, depending on need and desire. Munoz said his objective is to help not just students, but everyone involved in students' learning process.
"This is awesome for me to be an advocate for something I really have passion for. I'm here to eliminate all the barriers students have," Munoz said. "I believe there’s barriers we have that stop us from learning and being successful, not only for students, but also for teachers, administrators and parents."
The district's hiring of Munoz and his two colleagues — the first counselors Nogales has had in its elementary schools in many years — is part of a larger effort to increase awareness about and support mental health and wellness in students across Southern Arizona and the rest of the state.
Leading the charge has been Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, whose actions have opened the door for hundreds of school counselor and social worker positions this year.
Critical to academic success
Since Hoffman took office in 2019, the Arizona Board of Education has continuously revised its counselor certification requirements, a move that district officials in rural areas have called a game-changer.
"Based on the requirements in previous years, it was difficult for us to hire anyone," said Nogales Superintendent Fernando Parra.
In the past, the education department was good about providing funds or resources carte blanche across the state, but they don't always ask districts what they really need, Parra said.
"Last year they provided the funds, but we weren't able to fill the positions," Parra said. "We reached out to Superintendent Hoffman and said 'these are extremely needed positions but if we don’t have flexibility on loosening the requirements, it’s going to be difficult to fill.' Making the adjustment, that really made a difference for us to be able to hire."
Counselors whose positions were funded by the School Safety Plan program have the state-required certification, but those whose positions were funded with CARES Act money were not tied to the state certification law. That change helps to fill the positions, particularly in remote and rural areas.
In other Southern Arizona schools, counseling and social worker positions had been waitlisted for more than a year due to lack of funding, until April, when Hoffman allocated $23.1 million of federal pandemic relief money to two years of funding for 140 school social workers and counselors.
Included on that waitlist were 10 elementary schools within the Vail Unified School District.
"We now have one counselor at each of our 33 schools," said district lead counselor Amanda Cook. "This really allows them to get to know the students, staff and administration."
In addition to the $23.1 million, a portion of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds was earmarked for 41 schools — including the Nogales elementary schools — that previously had to forfeit funding for a school counselor or social worker.
April's infusion in funding was meant to supplement the state's School Safety Program, which aims to support, promote and enhance safe and effective learning environments for all students by funding social workers, counselors, school resource officers and juvenile probation officers on campuses.
Hoffman said the hiring of more counselors and social workers was meant to help students heal from the pandemic's 2020 challenges, and district leaders say they've proven invaluable, as the pandemic wanes on.
"Even before the pandemic, Arizona faced a severe shortage of mental health professionals in schools," Hoffman said, adding that a 2019 $20 million expansion in funding didn't meet the demand. "Far more schools applied than we were able to provide for."
The $23.1 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the state to fully fund the program, including the waitlist, which Hoffman said left her feeling "thrilled and grateful."
The certification changes are efforts years in the making, but have aimed to provide more pathways for counselors and social workers in schools. Hoffman said there's still work to be done.
"One of the barriers that continues for rural schools is that if you have an educator who would be a great fit but don't have a master's degree in a mental health field, there are more obstacles for a rural educator to pursue a degree," she said.
Hoffman said she's committed to creating new opportunities for professional development for educators across many areas, but that it's important to recognize that these new positions have an expiration date.
"I'll be calling on the Legislature in the future when they expire to maintain these positions and use state funds and continue growing the program," Hoffman said. "There are still schools in need. Just because we've been able to use federal funds now, there's still a huge demand in every school, no matter where a student is in school."
Hoffman called the school counselors and social workers "critical for students' success."
Back to basics
Vail's lead counselor Cook said elementary school teachers have reported a lack or a regression of social skills for kids returning to school after a year of remote learning.
"At school you learn to interact and share. When they took that away, they didn't get that year of learning," Cook said. "That truly came with a gap of knowledge in that area."
Cook said that basic foundational skills building is the role of elementary school counselors, while middle school counselors focus more on peer and group interaction skills.
She said she believes the pandemic highlighted the role and importance of school counselors and the need for them in all K-12 school settings, and not just high schools.
Vail's Mesquite Elementary School made headlines in September when a parent and two other men came onto campus and threatened to zip-tie the principal over COVID-19 policies.
While the news quickly spilled out into the community, it didn't have a notable effect on students in the school, Cook said.
"Kids are pretty resilient. As long as the adults that are in their lives are modeling the appropriate behavior, they’re able to mimic and follow along," she said. "We need that all over the place."
Over at TUSD, with 140 counselors on staff, nearly all of the district's vacant positions have been filled thanks to the influx in funding, said Rebecca Carrier, TUSD's counseling coordinator.
One of their areas of focus in hiring is at the district's Virtual Academy, the online learning option for kids who still aren't back on campus.
The district had anticipated a lower enrollment, but with nearly 2,000 students enrolled at the academy at the end of the first quarter, TUSD is hard at work to hire more counselors to serve its remote students, Carrier said.
The increase in on-campus counselors has allowed more direct contact with individual students and small groups, and allowed counselors to spend more time on college, career and academic support.
Carrier said its important that people understand why the district and state is emphasizing social-emotional learning and mental health as it relates to academic outcomes.
"Prior to COVID, we were seeing a huge jump in youth mental health concerns. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for tweens and teens in the U.S. and Arizona," Carrier said. "We were seeing huge increases prior to COVID, currently, we're still seeing that."
Carrier said that educators are also seeing exhibiting lower maturity levels and a difficulty in expressing their emotions in healthy ways.
Luckily, the counselors are armed with a practice called social-emotional learning, which emphasizes self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, relationship skills and social awareness.
Carrier said there's been solid data over the last decade showing the positive impact that social-emotional learning, also called SEL, has on academics, attendance and behavior.
Breaking the stigma
SEL is also being used in Nogales schools, with the district's counselors working hard to build relationships with students and their families, said Superintendent Parra.
"On top of them being able to provide the support and those resources to our students and families, they're enhancing the students success and social-emotional wellbeing," Parra said. "It's just amazing what a difference (the position) makes."
Joining Munoz as an elementary school counselor in Nogales is Yasmin Lopez, who previously worked as a case manager at a behavioral health agency.
"I've had a passion to work with children since the beginning," Lopez said. "I like to motivate others and bring out the best of them. I've always wanted to influence children and families."
Lopez called the position a dream job, saying she's loved getting to see how kids function in a school environment and she's eager to help her students learn the healthy tools they're going to need, not just in school, but in life in general.
"It's just a matter of continuing to be that person they can go to and have the resources to provide that assistance and sense of identity," Lopez said.
Munoz is enjoying his first semester on the job just as much as his colleague.
"I’m enjoying every second of it," Munoz said. "I've just had a blast going into the classroom, being able to advocate for all the kids, and not just one. It's a wonderful feeling when I’m seeing that I’m helping so many kids."
Munoz said that one of his main goals as an elementary school counselor is to break down the stigma about talking about feelings and mental health.
"If we start them at an early age and talk about self-care and being able to express and understand themselves, they're more willing to eliminate that stigma in taking care of themselves."