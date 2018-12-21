The New York Time’s Frugal Traveler spent some time in Tucson in February.
In an article published in March, titled "Tucson Is a City That Encourages You to Explore," columnist Lucas Peterson praised the Old Pueblo's easy access to spectacular nature and tasty Mexican food.
The trip included a stop at the Fiesta de Vaqueros rodeo, checking out the thousands of sandhill cranes at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area some 100 miles east of the city and watching the sunset from Windy Point Lookout on Mount Lemmon.
