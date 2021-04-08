Newly diagnosed with Parkinson's? One nurse crusades for knowledge

Often people are surprised to hear that 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease (PD) are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Or that there are about one million people living with Parkinson’s in this country.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.Helen Anne Peil, a Tucson registered nurse, wants people to know that there are ways of lifting the burden of acrushing diagnosis of Parkinson’s.
“There is a vast fund of resources available to help make life better for those on this journey,” Helen Anne said.
“I learned that remaining physically active, as active as you possibly can, is the only known thing that slows the progression of the disease. So the importance of movement is why I am organizing Moving Day Tucson — an event that will celebrate movement.
Moving Day Tucson
Plans are under way now for the first annual Moving Day event to be held in Tucson. Moving Day is an annual fundraising event to support the Parkinson’s Foundation. Events are held nationwide throughout the year. The Tucson event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Funds raised by Moving Day go to making life betterfor people with Parkinson’s disease and related neurodegenerative conditions such as Lewy Body Dementia.
In 2020 funds raised by Moving Day supported the launch of “PD Health @ Home” online to support the PD community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation also funded 34 grants for critical research and partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to better help veterans and care partners.
Knowledge helps you plan
“When I was first diagnosed, I cried,” said Helen Anne. “It felt like I’d been hit in the face with a shovel. Then I got mad. I was very, very angry for a couple days. My neurologist gave me a bookon PD. The first time I read it, I only got all the negativesout of it–the horrible stuff. But a couple months later, I picked up the book again and found positives on all the same pages.”
A registered nurse for 35 years, Helen Anne’s voice fills with emotion as she talks about the tremendous support she receives from her nursing colleagues.
“I work with an amazing group of younger nurses. It is wonderful to see how smart they are, and how much they care about people. They are aware of my condition.They are very protective and watch over me. I love nursing and don’t want to give it up. I want to keep working as long as I can.But when I’m no longer functionally able to care for people appropriately, then it will be time to retire.”
Helen Anne said that since her diagnosis she has been much more conscientious about exercising and drinking water. As a wound care nurse, she knows that“Water helps your meds work better!”
She has also tried to learn as much as she can about PD. She said, “I’m learning something new every day. Knowledge helps you plan, even though you don’t know which way the disease, or the meds, are going to take you.”
A support group is another part of her self-care. “This has been wonderful for me. The facilitator and the participants –some diagnosed 20 years ago –know things and people that help so much. Even by Zoom during COVID –we still get the support we need from each other.
"Aware in Care"
One of the most valuable resources I found at the Parkinson’s Foundation is their Aware in Care kit. The kit includes forms to fill out that advise your care team about your condition, the meds you take, your medication schedule, and meds you should NOT receive.”
Research has found that three out of four people with Parkinson’s do not receive medications on time when staying in the hospital, and that when this occurs, two out of three will experience unnecessary complications.
“Certain anesthesia drugs can interact dangerously with medications that patientstakefor PD.My neurologist recommended the Aware in Care kit before a recent surgery. Having it –and insisting that the medical team had copies and read all the information –made me feel much safer heading into surgery.”
More than 100,000 Aware in Care kits have been distributed free of charge by the Parkinson’s Foundation.See more at Parkinson.org/awareincare.
“The Moving Day event in November will be a great opportunity for those living with PD, their care partners and supporters to come together for this cause. Supporters’ donations could well help their own families, friends or neighbors, as well as the rest of the Parkinson’s community,” Helen Anne said.