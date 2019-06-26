With a runny consistency and evident spices, Newman's was super sweet and sour with a chemical note. Some said it tasted like a factory, and others complained it was too citrusy, almost like an AirHead candy.
Price: $4.39, 16 ounces
With a runny consistency and evident spices, Newman's was super sweet and sour with a chemical note. Some said it tasted like a factory, and others complained it was too citrusy, almost like an AirHead candy.
Price: $4.39, 16 ounces
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.