Utilities launch

grant program

Arizona’s three biggest electric utilities, including Tucson Electric Power Co., have pledged a combined $1 million to help secure grant funding for communities potentially impacted by the retirement of coal-fired power plants.

TEP, along with Arizona Public Service and the Salt River Project, launched the Utilities’ Grant Program, which will support tribal, state and local governments as well as nonprofit groups and other stakeholders in applying for grants from federal, state and other sources.

The individual grants of up to $25,000 can help communities hire grant writers or commission economic impact studies, for example, to bolster community efforts to compete for grants, the utilities said.

Applications may be filed on behalf of impacted communities within 50 miles of a coal-fired power plant owned by APS, SRP or TEP, including the now-closed Navajo Generating Station and plants partially shutdown or planned for early closures, such as SRP’s Coronado Generating Station, APS’ Cholla Power plant and TEP's Springerville Generating Station.

More details are available online at tucne.ws/coalgrants.

Carondelet hosts

RN hiring event

Carondelet Health Network is hosting a new-graduate meet-and-greet hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, April 25.

The mixer is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Culinary Dropout, 2534 E. Grant.

There will be games, food and drinks, as well as hiring managers from Carondelet's five local campuses. For more information, visit tucne.ws/1mzv.

High oil costs

drive up gas

Gas prices continued to rise sharply this week across Arizona — with Tucson's average price jumping another quarter per gallon — while increases slowed nationwide as high crude-oil prices moderated, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price jumped 15 cents in a week to $4.69 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose 2 cents to $3.68 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price surged 25 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $5.08 per gallon, while the Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the cheapest at an average $3.96 per gallon.