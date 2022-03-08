 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, 4 injured in crash during Border Patrol chase south of Tucson
alert top story

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed and several others were hospitalized after a vehicle being pursued by the Border Patrol Monday night crashed into a patch of trees on Interstate-19 south of Tucson, officials say.

Just after 11 p.m., a Border Patrol agent was chasing a pickup truck with people riding in the bed northbound on the Interstate 19 frontage road near Green Valley, according to the Department of Public Safety.

During the chase, the truck ran off the frontage road, rolled and smashed into several trees, ejecting people from the truck bed, a DPS news release said.

One person died at the crash scene. Four other people had serious to life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

