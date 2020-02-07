Air Force draft study finds 'significant noise impact' of F-35s at Davis-Monthan

The Air Force has issued a draft study on the potential impact of basing a squadron of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and three other bases, finding "significant noise impacts" at D-M and two other sites.
The public is invited to review and comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed operational basing of an Air Force Reserve F-35A squadron at D-M at a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Tucson Convention Center.
The draft EIS is available online at www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com
Release of the study doesn’t mean F-35s — which are significantly louder than the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets and other planes that regularly fly at D-M — will be calling Tucson home anytime soon.
In 2017, the Air Force passed over D-M and two other bases and decided to place the first Reserve squadron of F-35As at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.
But under its routine policy, the Air Force Reserve Command has prepared a draft Environmental Impact Statement studying each of the finalist sites as viable alternatives, including D-M.
The environmental impact statement studied the effects of basing the first Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As at each of the four candidate bases, and found "significant noise impacts" at D-M and two other finalist bases.
The Air Force is looking to have the Reserve squadron of F-35s in place by 2024.
The F-35s would replace 24 A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack jets at Davis-Monthan, or a similarly sized A-10 squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
At Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, the F-35s would replace F-16 Fighting Falcon squadrons.
The study shows that under one scenario, an estimated 1,506 more people living near D-M would experience increased average noise levels of 65 decibels or more — a threshold the Air Force deems "unsuitable for living" — including residents of the Roberts and Julia Keen neighborhoods immediately north of the air base.
The report also cites significant noise impacts at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth — affecting about 8,600 people — and "adverse but not significant impacts" at Homestead.
The Air Force studied noise-mitigation measures at each of the four proposed sites, but none were determined to be "operationally feasible."
The study also found no significant impacts to air quality, safety or soil and water resources at any of the four bases.