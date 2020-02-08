Air Force: 'Significant noise impact' would follow basing F-35s in Tucson

The Air Force has issued a draft study on the potential impact of basing a squadron of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and three other bases, finding “significant noise impacts” at D-M and two other sites.

Release of the study doesn’t mean F-35s — which are substantially louder than the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets and other planes that regularly fly at D-M — will call Tucson home any time soon.

In 2017, the Air Force passed over D-M and two other bases and chose Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as its preferred site for the first Reserve squadron of F-35As.

But under its routine policy, the Air Force Reserve Command has prepared a draft environmental impact statement studying D-M and the other finalist sites as “reasonable alternatives.”

The environmental impact statement studied the effects of basing the first Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As at each of the four candidate bases, and found “significant noise impacts” at D-M and two other finalist bases. The Air Force is looking to have the Reserve squadron of F-35s in place by 2024.

The F-35s would replace 24 A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack jets at Davis-Monthan, or a similarly sized A-10 squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.