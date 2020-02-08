You are the owner of this article.
Air Force: 'Significant noise impact' would follow basing F-35s in Tucson
Air Force: 'Significant noise impact' would follow basing F-35s in Tucson

Brig. Gen. Scott Pleus, the 56th Fighter Wing commander, lands the flagship F-35A Lightning ll at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 28, 2015.

 Senior Airman Devante Williams / U.S. Air Force photo 2015

The Air Force has issued a draft study on the potential impact of basing a squadron of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and three other bases, finding “significant noise impacts” at D-M and two other sites.

Release of the study doesn’t mean F-35s — which are substantially louder than the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets and other planes that regularly fly at D-M — will call Tucson home any time soon.

In 2017, the Air Force passed over D-M and two other bases and chose Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as its preferred site for the first Reserve squadron of F-35As.

But under its routine policy, the Air Force Reserve Command has prepared a draft environmental impact statement studying D-M and the other finalist sites as “reasonable alternatives.”

The environmental impact statement studied the effects of basing the first Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As at each of the four candidate bases, and found “significant noise impacts” at D-M and two other finalist bases. The Air Force is looking to have the Reserve squadron of F-35s in place by 2024.

The F-35s would replace 24 A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack jets at Davis-Monthan, or a similarly sized A-10 squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

At Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, the F-35s would replace F-16 Fighting Falcon squadrons.

The study shows significant noise impacts for D-M and for Whiteman, where F-35s would replace the much quieter A-10s.

The EIS shows that under one scenario, an estimated 1,506 more people living near D-M would experience increased average noise levels of 65 decibels or more — a threshold the Air Force deems “unsuitable for living.” That includes residents of the Roberts and Julia Keen neighborhoods immediately north of the air base.

The report also cites significant noise impacts at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth — affecting about 8,600 people — and “adverse but not significant impacts” at Homestead.

The Air Force studied noise-mitigation measures at each of the four proposed sites, but none were determined to be “operationally feasible.”

The study also found “no significant impacts” to air quality, safety or to soil resources, or to water, biological, and land-use and recreational resources, and no “adverse impacts” to cultural resources, at any of the four bases.

The draft EIS is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register Feb. 14, kicking off a public comment period ending March 31. A final environmental impact statement is expected to be issued this summer or fall.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Air Force study

The public is invited to review and comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed operational basing of the Air Force Reserve F-35A squadron at D-M at a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Tucson Convention Center.

The 770-page draft EIS is available online at www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com.

Besides attending the March 10 public hearing, members of the public can submit comments online at the Air Force Reserve website, via email to HQAFRC.F-35.EIS@us.af.mil, by U.S. mail to HQAFRC F-35 EIS, 2261 Hughes Avenue, Suite 155, JBSA Lackland AFB, TX 78236-9853, or by courier to HQAFRC F-35 EIS, 515 S. General McMullen Drive, Suite 155, San Antonio, TX 78226-1710. 

Report highlights for Davis-Monthan

Other findings of the environmental impact statement pertaining to Davis-Monthan:

  • Replacing D-M's A-10s with 35As would result in 30 fewer personnel and increase flight operations by 0.7%.
  • The Griffin Foundation charter schools in the Julia Keen neighborhood would be the only school facility exposed to average noise levels of 65 decibels or higher, which could interfere with learning.
  • Several other nearby schools and parks and parts of the University of Arizona campus would be subject to potentially disruptive, higher sound exposure levels during individual flyovers.
  • Properties near D-M exposed to average noise levels of 65 decibels or higher that have not changed ownership since 2004 “could experience a noise discount on property values.”
  • The impact of basing F-35s “would result in disproportionate impacts to minority and low-income populations” at D-M, as well as at Fort Worth and Homestead.
  • Mitigation measures such as flight-pattern changes already have been made at D-M and additional measures would not be operationally feasible.

