Arizona House OKs bill that would let community colleges offer 4-year degrees

Monday’s vote is a major victory for Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, who has been pushing the issue for years, largely on behalf of Eastern Arizona College. She finally came up with a plan that, at least for now, the universities are not trying to quash.

Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, who chairs the House Education Committee, said that’s a major development.

“We have a great need for more four-year degrees in our state,” she said. Beyond that, Udall said is the opportunity for students to get a four-year degree in their home communities.

“Often when students move to get an education they don’t return,” she said. “So we lose a lot of those students to other states or other communities instead of saying in their home community.”

But this isn’t just about filling gaps in rural areas. Linda Thor, a member of the governing board of the Maricopa colleges, said this can serve urban students as well.

“This legislation supports students who would not transfer (to a university) but will enroll if they have an option at their local community college that is convenient and affordable and leads to a good-paying job,” she told members of the Education Committee when the bill was heard there.