Arizona reports 894 new coronavirus cases, 76 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 224,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Saturday.
With 894 new cases, the statewide total is 224,978, the department posted Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,759 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 13 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 26,363 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 76 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,104 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,885 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,545 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 12,163 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,580 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 631 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. One new death was reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,856,872 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,093 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,759 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,090 people 65 years old and older.
• 914 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 405 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 337 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Three deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
