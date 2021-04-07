Arizona Senate OKs prohibiting counties from applying for private election grants

“There are struggles of logistics and so many unknowns,” she said, even in the best of circumstances.

In the 2020 election, Peshlakai said, the extra grant dollars went into brochures and public announcements in rural Arizona.

More to the point, she said there were measures to keep people from getting ill from COVID-19 during the election.

“They put out tents, they put out water, hand washing stations, sanitizer,” Peshlakai said. “And in many places they even put up porta-potties because the remote locations they vote in places are where people don’t have facilities, running water.”

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said it is “irrelevant” whether counties had enough money to run the 2020 election. He said the issue is the precedent being set.

“This is about the future and whether or not in the future we’re going to allow big businesses to have a new tool in their arsenal for how they influence our elections,” Mesnard said. And he called it “alarming” that those who want more money for elections to say that it doesn’t matter what is the source.