Arizona wants judge to allow state to use federal pandemic funds to offset tax breaks

There was no immediate response from the Treasury Department which, along with Yellen, is the defendant in the lawsuit.

At the heart of the battle is language in the federal law that says states cannot use the money they are getting from the feds “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue of each state.” That includes any change in state law or regulation that reduces rates or provides rebates, deductions or credits.

Any violation results in the state having to repay the government any reduction in taxes.

The problem, said Brnovich, starts with what he said is the vagueness of the language, particularly the part of about indirectly offsetting tax cuts.

What makes the issue important for Arizona, he said, is that the state’s fiscal fortunes have changed.

On one hand, during the second quarter of last year — right as the virus hit and portions of the economy were closed — state revenues came in well below projections. That led lawmakers to craft a lower spending plan for the current fiscal year.

But what happened, Brnovich said, is that collections in two areas have been greater than expected.