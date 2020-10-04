Arizonans will decide in November on whether to allow recreational use of marijuana

But there are no limits on how many restaurants can serve alcoholic beverages. And more to the point when talking about purchasing something to go, there are no caps on the number of grocery and convenience stores that can sell alcoholic beverages.

“Voters don’t want it to be unlimited,” Campbell said of retail marijuana outlets.

New licenses

He did not dispute that the operators of the existing 130 medical marijuana dispensaries would get first crack at the licenses for recreational sale of marijuana.

But Campbell pointed out there also is a requirement to give out 26 new licenses under a “social equity” program to help those who are from communities “disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.” And there are provisions for added dispensaries as population grows.

The initiative does have some options for local control.

On paper, it allows cities — and counties in unincorporated areas — to limit the number of retail outlets and marijuana testing facilities, regulate their hours of operation and outright prohibit both.

But there are some caveats that go with all that.