Arizona's minimum wage to increase 15 cents an hour to $12.15 on Jan. 1

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has data about the number of workers who are earning at or below the federal minimum wage, the latter category including those who are in industries exempt from federal law.

As of 2019, the agency figures that 1.9% of workers were at or below $7.25 an hour, or about 31,000 employees.

At $12 an hour the indications are the numbers get bigger. A lot bigger.

The same federal agency reports that, as of last year, the median wage for just home health and personal care aides in Arizona was just $12.02 an hour. That half of the nearly 67,000 workers in that category were making less than that.

Another more than 89,000 workers in retail sales had a median wage of $12.09 an hour.

And among the 268,000 people in food preparation and serving, the median wage was $12.26.

Under Arizona law, employees who earn tips can be paid $3 an hour less – but only as long as the tips boost their wages to the minimum.

The same 2016 voter-approved law also requires nearly all employers to provide paid sick leave. Depending on the employer’s size, every worker can earn up to 24 or 40 hours of leave a year.