Democrats challenge Arizona law that rejects unsigned mail-in ballots

In a prepared statement Felecia Rotellini, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, called the rule “draconian” and said it is “disenfranchising voters and making it harder for ballots to be cast and counted.”

Danneman also told the court that the relief being sought will not slow up election results, as the law already requires election officials to provide that five days for curing the mismatched signatures.

There was no immediate response from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is the state’s chief election official. The lawsuit also names the recorders from the state’s 15 counties.

Hobbs last year actually had proposed to require a cure period for unsigned ballots, putting a provision into the proposed Elections Manual, the procedure that all counties are supposed to follow. That came after a settlement of a lawsuit with the Navajo Nation about the issue of uncounted ballots.

But Hobbs withdrew the language following objections from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

This isn’t the first suit filed by Danneman’s law firm of Perkins Coie over the question of whose vote gets to count.