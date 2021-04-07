Failing to pay traffic fines won't result in license suspension under new Arizona law

PHOENIX — Arizonans who can't pay their traffic fines won't end up having to walk.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation that eliminates the requirement for judges to suspend or restrict someone's license to drive solely because they did not pay a civil penalty, fee or assessment for a citation. The legislation, which takes effect this summer, also gives judges more options to adjust even mandatory fines when there is a "hardship.''

Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, said that on any given day, out of the approximately 5.8 million driver's licenses issued by the state there are about 30,000 suspended for failing to pay traffic fines.

"Those 30,000 folks are having to take public transportation,'' he said. "They're struggling to get to their job, to their employment, to doctor's offices.''

And that, Boyer said, is a particular problem in a place like Arizona.

"We don't build up. We build out. And to get around anywhere you really need a driver's license,'' he said, saying the public transit system "is not the most convenient.''

But Boyer said it's more complicated than that.