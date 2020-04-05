Federal shift against enforcing environmental laws may not change much in Arizona

A controversial new policy from the Environmental Protection Agency not to enforce certain environmental laws and rules because of the coronavirus crisis will have little impact on how some of the highest profile federal environmental laws are enforced in Arizona.

That’s because the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality already doesn’t take much formal enforcement action in cases like those that would be covered by the EPA’s new policy — and it controls the enforcement of several major environmental laws in Arizona.

Across the country, the EPA drew criticism from environmentalists when it announced on March 26 that, for now, it won’t seek penalties for violations of what it calls “routine” requirements that companies monitor and report whether they’re in compliance with federal rules for such activities as air emissions and discharges into water.

Environmentalists said the change granted businesses an unprecedented “license to pollute” – a charge the EPA disputes.

But in Arizona, the ADEQ already reserves fines and other penalties for the most severe cases, the agency told the Star.

The ADEQ has long handled enforcement of the Clean Water and Clean Air acts, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which regulates storage and disposal of hazardous wastes.

The EPA turned over implementation and enforcement of most provisions of those laws to Arizona at the state’s request.

But the EPA continues enforcing the Clean Air Act here at times, including a recent $33,000 fine against Asarco for violating dust emission requirements at the mining company’s Hayden smelter.