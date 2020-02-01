Feds: Arizona couple's businesses aid foreign robocallers

WASHINGTON — A federal court ordered two Paradise Valley residents to stop operating businesses that prosecutors said were used to funnel hundreds of millions of overseas robocalls to U.S. telephone numbers each month.
The action last week by prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York claimed three businesses owned by Nicholas and Natasha Palumbo were used since at least 2016 for calls that often targeted vulnerable people with fraudulent Social Security and other scams.
The Palumbos and the businesses they ran out of their home — Ecommerce National LLC, TollFreeDeals.com and SipRetail.com — were named in court documents along with two companies run by Jon Kahen of Great Neck, New York. Prosecutors said all the companies engaged in “predatory wire fraud schemes” that targeted people throughout the U.S.
Social Security Administration Inspector General Gail Ennis said at a Senate hearing on the issue of phone fraud against seniors that a restraining order had been issued last week against the Palumbos, and she hoped for an order against Kahen soon.
“They’ve earned a lot of money in the process — in essence, profiting off of scam victims,” Ennis told the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
A woman identifying herself as Natasha Palumbo declined comment on the charges Wednesday. Requests for comment sent to an email identified in court documents as Nick Palumbo’s were not immediately returned.
The documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, said the Palumbos operated telecommunications carriers that facilitated hundreds of millions of unlawful robocalls, most of which originated in India.
In one 23-day period from May to June last year, the couple’s businesses had a hand in carrying just over 720 million calls, that came from more than 133 million unique source numbers, according to court documents. More than 425 million of those calls lasted less than a second.
Of calls transferred through TollFreeDeals.com, the filing said more than 24 million of those calls were made to phones with area codes in the Eastern district of New York.
The Justice Department said in a statement that the calls often claimed to be coming from government agencies and threatened action such as arrests for tax fraud, frozen assets and deportation. In many instances, the calls falsely said the victim’s Social Security number had been compromised.
The complaint said operators of companies that channel the robocalls receive a cut of payments made by victims. It also said the Palumbos provided toll-free phone numbers to fraudsters, allowing victims to return calls to scammers overseas.
The companies received warnings, notices, subpoenas and inquiries over the past two years about their services from law enforcement agencies, an industry trade group and telecommunications companies about complaints, according to court documents.
Every year, hundreds of millions of dollars are stolen from American consumers through such robocall scams, said Assistant Attorney General Jody H. Hunt in a statement released with the filing.
“Not only are the calls an annoyance, but for elderly and vulnerable Americans they are a serious problem — often causing devastating financial harm,” his statement said.
In 2019, there were an estimated 3 million robocalls a day to Arizona phone numbers, according to data from call-blocking company YouMail.
Hunt, with the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said its actions should be a warning to others who participate in trafficking robocalls.