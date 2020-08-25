Harkins says it will open most Arizona theaters on Friday

PHOENIX – The state’s largest chain of theaters announced Tuesday that it will be opening its doors Friday, Aug. 28, at virtually all of its Arizona theaters.

The announcement from Harkins Theatres comes just days after the company said it would begin seating patrons in Prescott Valley, Flagstaff and Sedona.

But the experience won’t be quite the same as it was before.

It starts with face coverings that will be required of employees and guests. The only exception will be eating and drinking, and only while seated.

There will be more room between couples and families and others, with reserved seating similar to what the AMC chain already was doing before the shutdown.

Overall capacity will be at 50% with the lone exception of the company’s theater in Yuma. There the state is permitting just 25% of the seats to be filled because that county’s infection rate remains higher than elsewhere.

And even that plastic cup that entitles “loyalty” members to reduced-price drinks all year will be honored with beverages dispensed into disposable cups instead. And there will be special lines at the concession stands for “touchless” transactions with credit cards only.

The company also has promised to install safety shields, put sanitizer stations throughout the theater and install what it says are “hospital grade air filters” and provide increased fresh air circulation. There also will be daily screenings of workers for virus symptoms.

It also is staggering the start times for shows to reduce crowds.