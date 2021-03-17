House panel OKs bill to imprison doctors who perform abortions because of genetic defects

PHOENIX — Brushing aside questions of legality and religion, a House panel voted Wednesday along party lines to imprison doctors who terminate a pregnancy solely because the fetus has a genetic defect.

SB 1457 was promoted by at least some of its supporters because it prevents women being able to get pills for chemical abortions by mail, without first seeing a doctor and having a medical examination.

Dr. Lance Holeman, who practices obstetrics and gynecology, told the House Judiciary Committee that about 2% of pregnancies are ectopic, meaning the fertilized egg has settled in somewhere outside the uterus. He said that a woman, seeking to terminate such a pregnancy without first getting a medical exam, would not know that fact.

More to the point, Holeman said the woman would not only find the drugs ineffective but actually could put her own life at risk.

But that language actually is only a small part of the legislation that is designed to give equal rights to an “unborn child” and seek to protect it in the name of preventing discrimination. And it would do that by sending doctors to prison for at least 2½ years for performing an abortion knowing the reason the woman is terminating the pregnancy because of a genetic abnormality.