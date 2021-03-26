Humberto, Czarina Lopez give $3.5M to University of Arizona for 2 endowed chairs

Humberto and Czarina Lopez, longtime supporters of the UA, have given the university $3.5 million to establish two endowed chairs.

The Czarina M. and Humberto S. Lopez Endowed Chair for Excellence in Cardiovascular Research has been established at Sarver Heart Center with $2 million.

Carol Gregorio, co-director of the center and head of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, is the inaugural chair holder, according to a UA news release.

The Lopezes also directed $1.5 million to establish the Dhaliwal-HSLopez Chair in Accounting at the Eller College of Management in honor of Dan Dhaliwal, a 1977 alumnus, who was head of the accounting department from 1996 until his death in 2016.

"Bert and Czarina are inspiring members of the Wildcat family," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "This exceptional investment in health and education adds to their already generous legacy of time, expertise and philanthropy. I am so grateful for their transformative support and their far-reaching impact across campus."

Humberto Lopez is a 1969 graduate of the Eller College and chairman of HSL Properties, a property management company that he co-founded.