Lawmakers again trying to designate Jan. 8 memorial as part of National Park Service

On the ninth anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that killed six and wounded 13, all 11 members of Arizona’s congressional delegation announced they are part of a renewed effort to designate the upcoming memorial for the shooting as an affiliate of the National Park Service.

Led by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Sen. Martha McSally, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the lawmakers introduced the companion January 8th National Memorial Act bills in the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday. Arizona’s other eight House representatives are listed as co-sponsors of the House bill.

The legislation would designate the memorial, which is being constructed in El Presidio Park on the west side of the Old Pima County Courthouse, as an NPS-related area. Such areas “are linked in importance and purpose to places managed directly by the National Park Service by preserving important segments of the nation’s natural and cultural heritage,” according to the NPS website.