NAACP's private prisons lawsuit tossed out by judge

Instead, Rayes said, the lawsuit appears to speculate that violations could occur as a result of cost-cutting measure taken to increase profits.

The lawsuit also said private prisons have a financial incentive to cite inmates for discipline problems because that would keep them behind bars longer.

But Rayes said it is not the private prison operators who make discipline decisions but a hearing officer who is a state employee. And appeals are taken to the deputy warden who also works for the state.

Finally, the judge rejected the claims of denial of equal protection.

“Plaintiffs do not allege that the privatization statute discriminates on the basis of race, alienage, or national origin,” Rayes said. Such a classification would require him to review the prison contracts on a “strict scrutiny” basis, one that looks at whether there is a compelling governmental interest in the policy.

But since they are not members of a legally “protected class,” the judge said all he needs to determine is whether there is a “rational basis” for the state’s policy of using private prisons.