Senate committee OKs bill that criminalizes abortions done after fetal heartbeat detected

Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Phoenix, said no woman should ever have to explain her decision to terminate a pregnancy.

But she agreed to explain her own decision to get an abortion two years ago, saying that was in part because she had been raped and did not know whether the rapist was the father of the fetus. Plus, Hernandez said, she did not have health insurance and “was barely making ends meet.”

SB 1457 banning abortions due to genetic disorders declares that Arizona laws give an unborn child, at every stage of development, “all rights, privilege and immunities available to other person, citizens and residents of this state.”

HB 2140 approaches it from a different angle, declaring that anyone who performs an abortion on a fetus with a detectable heartbeat “kills a human being.”

“We know that we are sacrificing innocent life unless we save innocent children when the heartbeat is heard,” Rogers said. “There is no conscionable reason for us to continue the sacrifice of human life.”

“As obstetricians, our obligation extends to both mothers and their unborn children,” testified Erica Kreller. “Ending the life of one of the patients entrusted to their care, especially one so vulnerable and in need of protection, should carry consequences.”