State will allow federal vaccination center in Pima County, but questions its ability to run it

“Understand that a federal POD comes with a lot of federal personnel, and they’re paid for by the federal government,” Huckleberry said. “Frankly, operating this POD will be less expensive than operating the county PODs.”

Christ also told FEMA no federal immunization funds can go toward the federal site.

Huckleberry said, if necessary, the county will pay for the federal vaccine site through its general fund, but it expects the costs to be reimbursable by the American Rescue Plan. The federal relief package allocates funds directly to the county without going through the state first.

Before the decision to allow a federal POD’s implementation without state help, Gov. Doug Ducey and Christ turned down FEMA’s offer over concerns it would drain state resources and take from its vaccine supply.

FEMA sent Christ a letter insisting the concerns were unfounded, but the health director said she’d rather have the doses supplying the federal site given to the state, as it already has the infrastructure in place to administer vaccines.

On Wednesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appeal to the state to reconsider allowing the FEMA site. Later that day, Ducey said he would reconsider his decision.