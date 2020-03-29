Tucsonans add guns to their coronavirus shopping lists

While people around the country stock up on food, hand sanitizer and toilet paper amid the COVID-19 crisis, Arizonans are also stocking up on guns and ammunition in unprecedented numbers.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently included “firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security” on a list of essential services that cities and counties are prohibited from restricting or closing.

Even as businesses around the state struggle with shutdowns and decreased sales, local gun shops are seeing a major boost in business. A popular distributor, Ammo.com, reports that Arizona ammunition sales have soared 945% since February 23. For 26-year-old Tucson resident Zachary Robbins, buying a firearm is just an additional level of security.

“I want to be prepared for the mass panic, whether it happens now or when everything starts to wear out and people get desperate,” he said. “I want to know that I have the opportunity to act upon my Second Amendment rights to protect my family and my home.”

With a 7-month-old son at home, Robbins said he doesn’t want to take any chances.

“I’m not stocking up for any sort of war or revolt, but just to protect my family and what’s mine,” he said.

Michael Grossman, owner of a Tucson gun shop called The Hub, said daily sales have increased tenfold.

“It’s been to the point where I have to have someone at the door, forming a line and only letting a certain amount of people in. And the line lasts all day. It never dies. All day long people are coming in buying stuff,” he said.