U.S. Supreme Court sets March hearing on Arizona's ban on 'ballot harvesting'

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich will get one last chance to defend the legality of an Arizona law outlawing “ballot harvesting.”
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to let Brnovich try to convince them that a lower court ruling declaring the ban is illegal. The justices set March 2 for the hearing.
Just because the court agreed to take the case does not mean the ban will be upheld. But it does take at least four of the nine justices to be interested enough in the issue to have it be one of the few cases they actually take each year.
Brnovich has laid out for the justices why he believes the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals got it wrong last year when it declared that the state acted illegally in making it a crime to return someone else’s early ballot. He contends the state had a good reason to act in a way to prevent the potential for fraud and intimidation of voters by political operatives who were collecting these ballots.
At the heart of the issue is that most Arizonans receive early ballots that can be filled out and mailed back or delivered to polling places on Election Day.
Political and civic groups had for years gone into neighborhoods, asking people if they have returned their ballots and, if not, offering to take the ballots to polling places on their behalf.
Republican legislators voted in 2016 to make that a felony, concluding the practice created too many opportunities for mischief. They did agree for exceptions for family members, others in the household and caregivers.
During the debate though, proponents could not cite a single confirmed incident where a ballot was altered or did not get delivered. Brnovich, in his legal briefs, told the high court that is irrelevant.
“Prohibiting unlimited third-party ballot harvesting is a commonsense means of protecting the secret ballot and preventing undue influence, voter fraud, ballot tampering and voter intimidation,” he wrote.
And Brnovich rejected the contention that the law is simply an attempt by Republicans who control the Legislature to get a political edge. He pointed to the 2005 recommendations of the Commission on Federal Elections Reform, co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, that said states should prohibit outsiders from handling absentee ballots of others.
“There’s 20 states that have similar measures,” Brnovich said.
Anyway, Brnovich said, there are exceptions on who can handle ballots, ranging from election officials and mail carriers to family and household members and caregivers.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not buy that logic, with the majority concluding the law was “racially motivated” and designed to suppress minority votes. And Judge William Fletcher, writing for the majority, said the record shows it has had that effect.
In reaching that conclusion, Fletcher cited comments by then-Sen. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, who attempted to get colleagues to enact a similar law in 2011. That was after he won his 2010 election with just 53% of the vote – receiving 83% of the non-minority vote but only 20% of the Hispanic vote.
Fletcher said Shooter was “in part motivated by a desire to eliminate what had become an effective Democratic GOTV (get out the vote) strategy.”
And he said that, in finally enacting the laws in 2016, “Republican legislators were motivated by the unfounded and often far-fetched allegations of ballot collect fraud made by former Sen. Shooter.”
More significant, Fletcher said the record from the trial shows that before the 2016, law minorities were more likely than nonminorities to get someone else to turn in their ballots.
“The district court found that, in contrast, the Republican Party has not significantly engaged in ballot collection as a Get Out the Vote strategy,” Fletcher wrote.
“The base of the Republican Party in Arizona is white,” he continued. “Individuals who engaged in ballot collection in past elections observed that voters in predominantly white areas were not as interested in ballot-collection services.”
In his court filings, Brnovich did not dispute what the 9th Circuit said was evidence of historical racism in Arizona. But he said most of the incidents cited by the appellate court are ancient history, with some going back to territorial days.
And Brnovich said the appellate judges ignored other nonracial reasons why minorities are more likely impacted by ballot harvesting laws, including poverty, employment, homeownership, health and how they have their mail delivered.
Judge throws out lawsuit, finds no fraud or misconduct in Arizona election
PHOENIX — A judge tossed out a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to void the election results that awarded the state’s 11 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden.
The two days of testimony produced in the case brought by GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward produced no evidence of fraud or misconduct in how the vote was conducted in Maricopa County, said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner in his Friday ruling.
Warner acknowledged that there were some human errors made when ballots that could not be read by machines due to marks or other problems were duplicated by hand.
But he said that a random sample of those duplicated ballots showed an accuracy rate of 99.45%.
Warner said there was no evidence that the error rate, even if extrapolated to all the 27,869 duplicated ballots, would change the fact that Biden beat President Trump.
The judge also threw out charges that there were illegal votes based on claims that the signatures on the envelopes containing early ballots were not properly compared with those already on file.
He pointed out that a forensic document examiner hired by Ward’s attorney reviewed 100 of those envelopes.
And at best, Warner said, that examiner found six signatures to be “inconclusive,” meaning she could not testify that they were a match to the signature on file.
But the judge said this witness found no signs of forgery.
Finally, Warner said, there was no evidence that the vote count was erroneous. So he issued an order confirming the Arizona election, which Biden won with a 10,457-vote edge over Trump.
Federal court case remains to be heard
Friday’s ruling, however, is not the last word.
Ward, in anticipation of the case going against her, already had announced she plans to seek review by the Arizona Supreme Court.
And a separate lawsuit is playing out in federal court, which includes some of the same claims made here along with allegations of fraud and conspiracy.
That case, set for a hearing Tuesday, also seeks to void the results of the presidential contest.
It includes allegations that the Dominion Software voting equipment used by Maricopa County is unreliable and was programmed to register more votes for Biden than he actually got.
Legislative leaders call for audit but not to change election results
Along the same lines, Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Friday called for an independent audit of the software and equipment used by Maricopa County in the just-completed election.
“There have been questions,” Fann said.
But she told Capitol Media Services it is not their intent to use whatever is found to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.
In fact, she said nothing in the Republican legislative leaders’ request for the inquiry alleges there are any “irregularities” in the way the election was conducted.
“At the very least, the confidence in our electoral system has been shaken because of a lot of claims and allegations,” Fann said. “So our No. 1 goal is to restore the confidence of our voters.”
Bowers specifically rejected calls by the Trump legal team that the Legislature come into session to void the election results, which were formally certified on Monday.
“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” he said.
In fact, Bowers pointed out, it was the Republican-controlled Legislature that enacted a law three years ago specifically requiring the state’s electors “to cast their votes for the candidates who received the most votes in the official statewide canvass.”
He said that was done because Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote nationwide in 2016 and some lawmakers feared that electors would refuse to cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for Trump, who won Arizona’s race that year.
“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” Bowers said in a prepared statement. “But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
Photos of the 2020 General Election voting, election night and ballot processing in Pima County, Maricopa County and throughout Arizona.
On Twitter: @azcapmedia