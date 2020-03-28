Young man in hospice dies from coronavirus; Tucson-area deaths now at 5

Coronavirus has claimed a fifth life in Pima County, county health officials said Saturday.

The man, who was between the age of 18 and 40, was in hospice care, the county news release said. No further information was released.

Officials reported two deaths Friday afternoon, which was an increase from two on Thursday.

The first reported death was a 54-year-old Tucson woman on March 23 followed by a man in his 70s on Thursday.

Both had health conditions that may have put them at higher risk, officials said.

The health department then announced a man and a woman, both in their 80s, died from the disease.

“Both individuals had medical conditions that may have put them at higher risk for severe illness,” the department said.

“People who are older and those with other medical conditions should take extra precautions to protect themselves.”

