TEP bills: Now what?

If you are a Tucson Electric customer and were eligible to be disconnected during the moratorium period, instead of a shutoff notice you should receive a notice detailing your payment options and possible assistance.

For more information online, go to www.tep.com/news/payment-plans-begin-after-oct-15/

TEP has long offered payment extensions, including automatic short-term extensions, online at tep.com, or by phone at 623-7711.

Financial assistance

The following Pima County Emergency Services Network Agencies provide services including utility payment assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program program (LIHEAP) program (no walk-ins, call for appointment).

Central Tucson area

• Chicanos Por La Causa, 882-0018

• Tucson Urban League, 791-9522

• Salvation Army, 795-9671

• Portable, Practical Educational Preparation Inc., 622-3553

• Primavera Foundation, 395-6420

• Interfaith Community Services, 297-6049

• Pima County Community Action Agency, 724-2667

Greater Pima County:

• Ajo - International Sonoran Desert Alliance, 387-3570

• Arivaca/Amado area - Arivaca Coordinating Council, 398-2771

• Catalina area - St. Vincent de Paul Santa Catalina, 825-8288

• Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado - Salvation Army Green Valley, 625-3888

• Northwest Tucson - St. Vincent de Paul St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 219-7631

Cochise, Greenlee, Graham and Santa Cruz counties:

Southeastern Arizona Community Action Agency, (928) 428-4653

How to help

The Salvation Army also provides payment assistance, for TEP customers only, through the Help with Emergency Energy Relief Operation, or HEERO, which allows TEP customers to donate funds to help low-income customers by adding donations to payments on their own power bills.

To sign up online, go to www.tep.com/heero/