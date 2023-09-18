It’s a dream come true for University of Arizona fans and sports enthusiasts: The Dynamic Duo of Arizona Basketball — coaches Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes — will team up to provide an inside look at the 2023-24 Wildcats basketball season, all to benefit the University of Arizona Arthritis Center.

Guests can expect insight into the university's move to the Big 12 Conference, the men’s recent journey to the Middle East, and much more during the Bear Down Celebration at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, at the school's Health Sciences Innovation building, 1670 E. Drachman St.

“The University of Arizona Arthritis Center and Arizona Athletics have a long history of working together and supporting each other. It’s inspiring all of the things the Center has been able to accomplish for the Tucson community and beyond. I’m honored to be part of this year’s Bear Down Celebration and meet some of the amazing people that make it such a special place,” Lloyd said.

Barnes is equally thrilled to return for an encore after her participation in the 2021 Bear Down Celebration.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the University of Arizona Arthritis Center 'Bear Down Celebration' again! Many athletes are affected by arthritis at some point in their lives, and the research and training done by the Arthritis Center is so important … it’s a cause I’m grateful to help support,” Barnes said.

The one-of-a-kind evening is the latest in a collaboration that began nearly 40 years ago with Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Lute Olson; it has raised nearly $2 million for the Center.

“The ongoing partnership between Arizona Athletics and the Arthritis Center is one of our key initiatives to support our Southern Arizona community. Arthritis affects millions of lives every year that challenge physical activities and everyday life. Raising awareness and empowering patients about the impact of this disease is a mission that Wildcats of all ages can get behind, and our athletics department will continue to champion the powerful work of the Center,” said Dave Heeke, vice president and director of Arizona Athletics.

Support from Bear Down Celebrations has helped facilitate advanced diagnostics, treatments and preventive measures for rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, according to UAAC Director Dr. C. Kent Kwoh.

He emphasized that collaborations are increasingly significant since an estimated 78.4 million (nearly 26%) of U.S. adults age 18 and older are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040.

“Unfortunately, there is an epidemic of arthritis in older individuals. Given our aging population, along with the obesity epidemic, the result is in an increase in the incidence of diseases like gout and osteoarthritis,” Kwoh said.

Americans’ love of sports is also impacting the arthritis epidemic. While exercise is beneficial, safe practices are important.

“Our message is that sports participation is good and exercise is good. People should move, but we know now that when a joint is injured, it sets you up for developing osteoarthritis. In both contact and non-contact sports, injuries occur, and studies show that participation in certain sports may increase your risk of developing arthritis, so avoidance of injury is key. Fortunately, recreational running and walking have not been related to developing arthritis. We need to help people understand what they can do to avoid injury,” said Kwoh, whose major research interests include the examination of risk factors for the development of osteoarthritis. The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis occurs most frequently in the hands, hips and knees.

While there are currently no FDA-approved drugs to modify the course of osteoarthritis or slow the damage that occurs, Kwoh and his team at the UAAC are involved in cutting-edge research funded by the National Institutes of Health that focuses on the identification of biomarkers in the development and progression of knee osteoarthritis.

“We are using imaging in the form of MRI to try to understand the early changes of osteoarthritis before it is evident on x-rays, and to predict the clinical course in individuals,” Kwoh said.

Another study, in collaboration with others across the nation, will result in three of the largest and most diverse cohorts with osteoarthritis or the risk of developing osteoarthritis. The research will study 10,000 individuals who have already been followed for a time period between eight and 26 years.

“One of our main goals is to really use imaging biomarkers to better understand who will get arthritis and who will develop more severe disease. We also want to understand different pain presentations and how to best visualize structural damage associated with those pain presentations. If we better understand the underlying structural damage, we can identify more target therapies for these different pain presentations,” Kwoh said.

The research aligns with the UAAC’s vision of helping people live free of arthritis through excellence in research, patient care, education and community outreach. Established in 1985 by the Arizona Board of Regents as one of the first four Centers of Excellence, it remains the only multidisciplinary center in Arizona dedicated to bench-to-bedside research and specialized care in numerous disciplines. It was also the first — and remains the largest — program in the state devoted to the training of medical students, residents and fellows in rheumatology, which Kwoh said is key to combatting the dire shortage of rheumatologists in Arizona and across the nation.

Kwoh emphasized that the ongoing partnership with Arizona Athletics ultimately helps to raise awareness about UAAC and its transformative impact in Southern Arizona.

“It is emblematic of our relationship with Arizona Athletics that we are able to attain the support of these two premiere coaches. We are so fortunate to have them at the University of Arizona and to have them willing to commit their time to our event. We appreciate their commitment and are very much looking forward to this special evening,” he said.